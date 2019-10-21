Detectives look to ID suspects in string of La Cañada vehicle break-ins

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects believed to have been responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries that took place along La Cañada’s Foothill Boulevard last month.

They believe two individuals — a man and a woman seen driving a white Mercedes Benz C-class sedan — smashed the windows of multiple vehicles in La Cañada on Sept. 4 between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

Eyewitnesses and video surveillance cameras saw the suspects during some of the incidents, which took place on the 1000 block of Valley Sun Lane, the 1100 and 1900 blocks of Foothill Boulevard and on the 4500 block of Angeles Crest Highway, according to a sheriff’s incident report.

Two white males were reportedly seen on video surveillance footage taken during the Valley Sun Lane incident, while an eyewitness reported seeing a white male and female with blonde hair and tattoos on her right arm in a Mercedes at the scene of the attempted vehicle break-in on Angeles Crest.

The suspects reportedly used credit cards they stole during the spree to make purchases from a Rite Aid and CVS pharmacy in Los Angeles, where their images were captured by store surveillance cameras.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incidents or suspects is asked to call Det. Rodger Burt at the Crescenta Valley Station at (818) 236-4014.

