Letter to the Editor: Property owner offers his view on bank’s decision to relocate

I believe there was a mathematical error that either Mr. Myers or your newspaper may have unintentionally made. Based on the story, Citizens will be leasing approximately 2,600 square feet of new space from the city of La Cañada Flintridge at a rate of approx. $8,300 per month. When comparing apples to apples, and assuming that I leased the bank the same 2,600 square feet of space, the monthly rent on their current space could have been approximately $11,000 a month, including all common area maintenance charges. Unless the math is wrong, I don’t see how anyone can say that Citizens’ rent would have doubled comparing the same square footage.