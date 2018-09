Desempate Álvarez-Golovkin llegó a un millón de ventas de PPV, pero no superará a la primera pelea

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Canelo Alvarez (R) throws a right at Gennady Golovkin in the fifth round of their WBC/WBA middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez won by majority decision. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)