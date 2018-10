El sistema de advertencia de terremotos vendrá con algunas falsas alarmas y alertas fallidas

This simulation of a hypothetical earthquake that begins on the San Andreas fault near Eureka, Calif., takes about a minute before shaking arrives 200 miles away in San Francisco. An early warning system set to sound the alarm in San Francisco for weak earthquakes risks giving recipients alert fatigue, as most small earthquakes stay small. But asking for too much certainty that a major earthquakes is indeed coming before an alert is issued dramatically reduces the number of seconds a user would have to act before shaking hits.