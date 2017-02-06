Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross is seeking blood donors to make an appointment to make a donation this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

All those who come to donate through Feb. 26 will be eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

The following blood donor sites are available:

Burbank

Burbank Elk's Lodge #1497, 2232 N. Hollywood Way, 1 to 7 p.m., on Feb. 28.

Glendale

American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21;

Incarnation Community Center, 214 Fairview Ave., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26;

The Dads Club, 1728 Canada Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26;

Glendale Career College, 240 N. Brand Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.

La Crescenta

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, 4554 Briggs Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Mark Kellam, mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAMarkKellam