National Nurses Week reminds those in the medical field to take care of themselves

As National Nurses Week comes to an end, its theme this year revolves around reminding nurses across the country to remember to take care of themselves as they take care of others.

Those words could not have rung more true for Cora Garcia, the manager of the intensive-care unit at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank who learned to take care of herself after an unexpected diagnosis this past fall, when she went from helping about 30 patients at a time and running a staff of more than 140 nurses to being a patient herself.

In August, Garcia, 46, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a disease that causes the body to produce too many lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, according to the American Cancer Society.

Immediately after she was diagnosed, she began her battle against cancer at her workplace — St. Joseph.

“I wasn’t that sick that I had to be admitted into intensive care, but the people here at St. Joe’s showed the love,” Garcia said as she teared up. “I’m so blessed. The support I received from our [chief nursing officer] all the way to the nurses in surgery and recovery room, I felt the love.”

Garcia, who has worked in St. Joseph’s intensive-care unit since 1998, underwent six rounds of chemotherapy from September to December and was able to return to work in March.

“I have children, and I love them and love being at home, but this is my second home,” she said.

Intensive-care unit nurses work long shifts, typically 12 hours, taking care of those who are in their most vulnerable states. Garcia said it is always a relief when patients on her floor were transferred to a recovery room. However, it can be draining whenever a patient passes away, especially after getting to know them and their family.

“You have to be emotionally strong for them and cry it out later in your car or when you get home,” she said.

With her cancer now in 100% remission, Garcia said she is able to continue providing care to patients who need it most. After her bout, she reminds herself and her staff to take their breaks to de-stress and look after themselves.

“While I take care of others every day, I learned that it is OK for me to take care of myself as well,” she said.

