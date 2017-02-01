Entries being accepted for Burbank Library's annual photo contest

The Burbank Public Library and the Friends of the Burbank Library are now accepting entries for their annual photo contest.

Dating back to 1986, the Friends of the Burbank Library has held its amateur photo contest as a way to get younger and older residents out and about in the city to capture day-to-day life, said Joan Cappocchi, a senior library assistant at the Burbank Central Library.

There are 11 categories residents can enter, which include digital creation, still life, photojournalism and candid people photos.

Though there are several categories, Cappocchi said each participant can submit only one photo for the contest.

From Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Feb. 18, amateur photographers will be able to submit their entry at the reference desk at the Burbank Central Library, 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., during normal business hours.

Winners from each category will have the chance to be showcased during an awards reception at the Buena Vista Branch Library on March 9.

"There are no prizes," Cappocchi said with a laugh. "You only get a ribbon and a certificate."

To see the rules and download an entry form, visit burbank.lib.ca.us.

