Community: Competitors sparkle at breast cancer benefit

State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, who represents Burbank in the 43rd District and is a breast cancer survivor, was recognized during the 15th annual Bras for a Cause event.
The fundraising dinner was presented by Soroptimist International of Glendale at the Chevy Chase Country Club. This year, the theme was "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend."
The evening featured a friendly competition in which members and guests decorated bras — some depicting the theme, others not.
The purpose is to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer screenings, research and treatment, said Jacqueline Hawley, Soroptimist president.
The 75-year-old group supports local organizations whose objectives meet its mission — improving lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Soroptimist members have held seminars about human trafficking and donated funds to Ascencia homeless services and the YWCA's Camp Rosie, a leadership and empowerment skills camp for underserved young women.
Guests attending from Burbank were Nancy Guillen, a Soroptimist member and chair of the board for Family Promise of the Verdugos; and Kenny and Diane Pawlek.
Kenny Pawlek is chief operating officer of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, which was a Bras for a Cause sponsor.
During the evening, Friedman was presented with the Bras for a Cause Support Award. She is a survivor for more than 11 years since her treatment for invasive breast cancer.
Friedman had another commitment that evening, but sent a video played for the audience in which she heartwarmedly thanked Soroptimist members for the honor.
"You all put joy and creativity together in your event to celebrate the beauty and strength of women's bodies," Friedman said.
"Each of you gives generously of your own personal time to help other women in different forms of need and those most vulnerable. And because I am being honored by people who are my friends, it's a particular source of pride for me to accept this award," she added.
Sorority organization raising scholarship funds
The Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic will have its 70th annual scholarship luncheon on May 5 at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale.
Scholarships are given to qualified female high school seniors. The group also awards scholarships to qualified college sorority women from the local area who meet certain requirements.
In 2017, Panhellenic volunteers raised and distributed more than $6,000 in scholarships.
Sorority membership is not required to attend the luncheon, which will have the theme, "Kentucky Derby — Run for the Roses." Wearing a hat is encouraged, but not required.
The cost is $60. For reservations, download a printed invitation and reservation form or reserve online at glendalepanhellenic.org, and tap on "Annual Benefit Luncheon" tab.
Alumni planning fundraising breakfast and reunions
The Burbank Burroughs Alumni Assn. will have a fundraising pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Burbank Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1006 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Connie Barron Trimble will be at the grill, flipping pancakes made from the recipe created by her parents at the former Barron's Family Restaurant.
Breakfast will cost $10, and all proceeds go to scholarships distributed to graduating seniors at both local public high schools in May.
In other alumni news, three classes from Burbank High School are planning reunions.
The Class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion on Oct. 6 at the Angeles National Golf Club. For more information, contact burbankhigh1968@gmail.com.
The Class of 1958 will hold its 60th reunion on Sept. 15 at the Canyon Grille at DeBell Golf Course. For more information, contact Marge Gould Harris at mharris@calpoly.edu.
The Class of 1973 will hold its 45th reunion on July 14 at the Canyon Grille at DeBell Golf Course. For more information, contact Rich Morrison at mercur81@bellsouth.net.
JOYCE RUDOLPH can be reached at rudolphjoyce10@gmail.com.