Community: Guild announces new leaders and financial pledge during tea

Providence St. Joseph Medical Center Guild has a new president and philanthropy project following the annual installation tea held last week at Lakeside Golf Club.
Julie McArdle, outgoing president, called her last meeting to order and then presented a check for $80,000 to Kelly Linden, the medical center’s chief executive; and Susan Dolbert, the medical center’s foundation president.
The donation comes close to paying off the guild’s $500,000 pledge to the Cusumano Family Neuroscience Outpatient Center, McArdle said.
The group is turning its attention to its new pledge of $500,000 to the medical center’s emergency room remodel.
Patt Scully, membership chair, announced that McArdle’s sister-in-law, Nancy McArdle, has earned active member status by donating more than 100 hours of service during her provisional year.
Julie McArdle read a prayer in memory of Grace Mylroie Patz, who passed away on May 20. Patz was a dynamo. At 104, she continued to give time to the guild, taking on challenging positions such as reservations chair for the major spring fundraising luncheon.
Donna Mahoney, incoming president, was installed, along with her board and chairwomen. Mahoney is taking the top leadership position for the fourth time, as she served as president in 2001, ’02 and ’03. And brave soul that she is, she’s also chair of the next spring fundraising luncheon.
Serving with her are Patricia O’Donnell, first vice president; Patricia Cimo, second vice president; Sharon Reid, treasurer; Maureen Walsh, finance director; Kathleen Marsden, recording secretary,; and Kristin Reiter, corresponding secretary. The fall and spring card parties will be chaired by Maria Balke. Terry Campbell is press chair and Ollie Vick is parliamentarian.
Burroughs Class of 1988 is reuniting
Burroughs High School Class of 1988 will hold its 30-year reunion on Aug. 18 at the Canyon Grille at DeBell Golf Club.
Classmates are encouraged to get their reservations in soon because the price increases from $75 to $85 on July 1 and then to $95 on Aug. 1.
For more information, visit JBHSClassOf88.com.
Boys Scouts unveil fundraising activities
The Verdugo Hills Council of the Boys Scouts of America has partnered with Advance Auto so that customers who have repairs done can mention the council and 3% of the cost will be donated to the organization.
For more information, visit advanceauto.la or call (818) 957-7764.
The Verdugo Hills Council will hold its first bingo night on July 7 at the council headquarters, 1325 Grandview Ave, Glendale.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2sPJIyS.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first game will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Dinner, snacks and drinks will be sold. Anyone entering the 50/50 raffle will also be entered into a drawing for free prizes called between some of the games.
The 43rd Big Strike auction will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Pickwick Garden Center. There will be silent and live auctions.
For tickets or information, visit bigstrikeauction.com.