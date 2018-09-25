Community: Boy Scouts’ auction supports local council programs

With the community’s help, Boy Scout programs within the Verdugo Hills Council will be stronger than ever, thanks to proceeds raised during the upcoming 43rd Big Strike Auction this Saturday at Pickwick Gardens in Burbank.
Someone who knows how great those programs are is Pete Simpson, director of marketing and social media at the Scouting headquarters in Glendale. The La Crescenta resident went through the Scouting program in the Verdugo Hills Council and became an Eagle Scout in 2011.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by the live auction at 6 p.m. There is no dinner this year, Simpson said, just hors d’oeuvres and drinks, so the ticket price is reduced to $50, and the event will conclude at 8 p.m.
If you can’t make the event, you can bid on silent auction items now. They are listed on the website bigstrikeauction.com. You can also buy tickets there or text bigstrike18 to 24700 to receive a link to sign up to attend the event.
Two of the coveted silent-auction gifts up for grabs are a “Big Bang Theory” board game signed by the cast and the chance to spend the day with Glendale Unified school board member Armina Gharpetian. That winner will also be recognized during a school board meeting.
Simpson said with this being the TV show’s final season, the board game is a unique item and valuable to fans of the show.
And spending the day with Gharpetian will let the winner get a closer look at a day in the life of a board member.
The live auction will feature a L.A. Sports Experience package that will include a football signed by a Chargers player, Dodgers and Lakers tickets and a day of golf at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale.
The event gives guests the chance to mingle with Scout leaders, Scout parents and the professional staff from the headquarters, including Scout executive Mark Kraus.
Proceeds from the benefit will go to support the council’s Scouting programs, including camping opportunities.
There are more than 2,600 Scouts registered across the service area including Burbank, Glendale, La Crescenta, Sun Valley, North Hollywood and Eagle Rock.
Simpson said he enjoys being on staff at the Scouting headquarters because of the great experiences he had growing up in the council.
“I care about the Scouting program because of the value provided me as a Scout and having a place where I consistently find friendship and fellowship and I’m here because I want to make sure that is possible for Scouts in the future as well,” he said.
Parade committee recruiting new volunteers
Burbank On Parade has been delighting crowds for 36 years, and for those who want to see the tradition continue, there are several ways to show your support.
The parade committee took this year off because of finance issues and a lack of volunteers, but supporters are on a roll to “strike up the band” again on April 27, 2019.
To that end, there is a recruiting meeting scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Once Upon a Page, 2527 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank.
Volunteers are needed in a variety of positions now and on the day of the parade. There’s something for everyone.
In the meantime, donations can be made on a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/burbank-on-parade-2019.
For more information, call (818) 846-8910.