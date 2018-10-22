Community: Scout auction nets guests vacation getaways and game days

A great surprise was that “Shotgun” Tom Kelly was the master of ceremonies and auctioneer. His familiar voice has been a mainstay in households over the last 45 years, especially those with teenagers who listened to rock 'n' roll during the 1970s. He has been with K-EARTH 101/Los Angeles for nearly 20 years and is now on SiriusXM's Sixties at Six channel, which airs from 4 to 8 p.m.