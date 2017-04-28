‘Listen to Your Mother’ returns to the Colony Theatre

For the second straight year, women will take the stage at the Colony Theatre to share stories that are sometimes humorous, sometimes sad during an event that also raises money for Family Service Agency.

The second annual “Listen to Your Mother” event at 7 p.m. Tuesday will feature one returning storyteller and 12 new voices, said Suzanne Weerts, an event organizer.

Some of the storytellers are experienced actors, others will take the stage for the first time.

Among the cast members will be Ruth Davidson Guerra, who recently retired as Burbank’s community development director.

Vicki Juditz, a local environmental activist, will also share her story, along with Burroughs High School parents Jules Ford, Analucia Prather and Joanna Peresie, among additional female storytellers.

“Their stories range from the funny, as one mom attempts to raise responsible young men, to the challenging, as another mother shares her experiences coming to terms with autism,” Weerts said. “This collection of stories is powerful and poignant, hilarious and heartbreaking, with a beautiful, diverse cast.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will support Family Service Agency, a Burbank nonprofit that provides counseling and support to children and adults.

Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit listentoyourmothershow.com/burbank.

