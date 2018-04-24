On the Town: Burbank Arts for All honors local residents, company

Every city is unique, and Burbank can claim unique qualities in a variety of ways.
One of those ways is that, unlike most municipalities throughout the United States, or the world for that matter, an overwhelming number of Burbankers make their livelihood, either directly or indirectly, in some type of an arts-related business or industry.
Whether it be film, television, recording, animation or video gaming, both the hands-on artists and thousands of executives and support people who stand behind them serve as the economic engine of Burbank.
It is the knowledge of just how important the arts are to Burbank that served as the impetus for the formation of the Burbank Arts for All Foundation back in 2006.
Working in partnership with the Burbank Unified School District to make sure every child in Burbank gets a quality arts education, the impact of the organization's work has supported thousands of students in their academic, social and emotional growth, thanks to the support of major studios, local businesses, media companies, parents, educators, the city of Burbank and dedicated supporters and patrons of the arts.
Close to 400 of those who understand the value of the arts and arts education came together to support Burbank Arts for All as the nonprofit organization staged its annual Party for the Arts at Universal Studios this past Friday evening.
Co-chaired by Carrie Brown, Joan McCarthy, Cathy Stevens, Karen Volpei and Suzanne Weerts, last week's event honored three individuals and one company for their commitment to the cause.
The group's Arts for All Educator Award was bestowed upon Guy Myers, who teaches English and drama at John Burroughs High School.
Honored as Champion of the Arts were the husband-and-wife team of Penny and Michael Zambrano for their longstanding volunteer efforts and philanthropy.
Rounding out the evening's honorees was NBCUniversal, which was named the Burbank Arts for All 2018 Patron of the Arts for its dedication and support of the foundation.
Accepting the award on behalf of the company was Scott Strobel, who serves as the vice president of operations at Universal Studios Hollywood.
He asked NBC4 weatherman Fritz Coleman, who served as the event's emcee, to join him in accepting the honor.
Always well attended by representatives of the local business, governmental and media communities, the evening's guest list included a Who's Who of Burbank who were welcomed by the organization's executive director, Trena Pitchford, and the foundation's co-chairs, Tom Vice and Jill Vander Borght.
Among the many notables out in support of the organization were state Sen. Anthony Portantino, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, City Council members Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos and Sharon Springer, City Clerk Zizette Mullins, City Treasurer Debbie Kukta, former mayors Jef Vander Borght and Anja Reinke, and Gema Sanchez, executive director of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.
