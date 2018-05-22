On the Town: Beastly Ball raises funds for L.A. Zoo

As always, Burbank was once again well-represented at this year's ball by numerous residents including actresses Allie Adkins, who was accompanied by actor Jason Liles, who plays George the gorilla in the new Dwayne Johnson film "Rampage"; actress Carolyn Hennesy, who plays attorney Diane Miller on "General Hospital," and Jacqueline Lewis, president of the Burbank-based Jacqueline Lewis Productions who is currently working on a project with actress Catherine Bach, best-known for her role of Daisy Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard," who was also on hand.