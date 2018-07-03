On the Town: Chamber mixers are great ways to get to know the community

In 1939, the winds of a world war were swirling throughout Europe, Lou Gherig was forced into retirement by the disease that would take his life in two years and Americans were introduced to a crime-fighting, caped-crusader named Batman, who made his first appearance in Detective comics.
On the silver screen, two of Hollywood’s all-time greatest achievements documented the life of a young Kansas girl who learned “there’s no place like home,” and a Georgia planation owner’s daughter who clung to the belief that no matter what hardships one may endure, “tomorrow is another day.”
That year also saw Burbank experience great growth as Lockheed began ramping up the production of aircraft to be used in World War II. With more than 90,000 men and women working for the aerospace manufacturer, the city saw numerous shops, restaurants and bars open to accommodate them.
Today it’s hard, if not impossible, to find any store, dining establishment or watering hole from that era still in existence. But, there is one: Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill.
With its iconic swinging saloon doors, the Magnolia Boulevard bar and restaurant has been serving Burbankers for 79 years. In 2004, it was purchased by the Lepejian family, who are committed to keeping the Western-themed landmark alive.
This past week, Tim Horn Flats owner Baret Lepejian and head chef Jessalyn Schaefer welcomed more than 100 members and supporters of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to enjoy a sampling of their food and libations during a sunset mixer in the establishment’s courtyard.
Hosted by Tom Flavin, the chamber’s chief executive, Gema Sanchez, board chairwoman, and Chris Hunter, managing director, attendees had the opportunity to visit with City Councilman Bob Frutos and peruse handcrafted jewelry created by Patricia Nelson of Nelson Treasures, who donates a portion of her proceeds to help people of the Wayuu Tribe in Cartagena, Colombia, with much-needed food, clothing and education.
These “after-hours mixers” have become popular monthly events in which the local business community can meet, network, exchange valuable information about what’s going on in and around Burbank and even conduct business in a relaxed and informal setting.
Each month, a different chamber member hosts the get-togethers, which include raffle prizes and updates on events and news of interest to businesses, their owners and employees.
For more information about mixers and membership in the chamber, call (818) 846-3111 or visit info@burbankchamber.org.