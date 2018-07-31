On the Town: Tribute bands make for special evenings at Starlight Bowl

Brad Ford, who in the role of John Fogerty leads the Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Fortunate Son, looked out over the Starlight Bowl audience and offered a bit of humorous advice between songs this past Saturday.
“Remember folks, when you go to see a tribute band, never settle for second best,” he said.
Settling for anything other than a good time wasn’t an issue for the crowd who rocked the night away to Fortunate Son, along the evening’s headliner, One More From the Road, who pay homage to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Ronnie Van Zant.
“A night at the Starlight Bowl is all about the experience,” said Jack O’Neill, who was joined by City Councilwoman Sharon Springer at last week’s show. “You spread out a blanket on the grass, and it just doesn’t get any better.”
For any Burbanker who has never taken in the Starlight Bowl experience, that can and should be rectified by catching one of the remaining shows that feature tribute artists to be presented during August as a part of the 2018 summer concert series.
A summer evening at the bowl can easily be personally tailored to anyone looking for a perfect summer outing.
While some folks arrive early and picnic in the surrounding area before the show, others, like O’Neill and Springer, can enjoy their dinner on a blanket while reclining on the grassy hillside inside the amphitheater.
There are also box seats with chairs and a table, bleacher seating that gets you closer to the stage, and for those who want to totally immerse themselves into the experience, the bowl is one of the few concert venues that allows audience members to go right up to the front of the stage and dance.
To make an evening at the Starlight Bowl even more enjoyable, you can’t beat the price. Adult tickets begin at just $15, and seniors over 60 years old pay only $10 as do children under the age of 12.
There are also special seasonal, box and premium seat packages available, all at a fraction of what one would spend at the surrounding amphitheaters in Hollywood or Griffith Park.
While there is an additional fee of $2 per ticket if you make a purchase at the gate, tickets are available online and at the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department located at 150 N. Third St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It should also be noted that special engagement events at the bowl are not produced by the city and do have different pricing.
If you have never experienced a summer night at the Starlight Bowl, you should make it a point to do it this Saturday.
Along with “Best Shot the Benatar Experience,” which presents Khristina Kay’s tribute to Pat Benatar, the evening will also feature Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, a five-piece band of accomplished musicians led by vocalist Lizann Warner, whose portrayal of Ann Wilson recreates the music of Heart.
For more information about Starlight Bowl, visit starlightbowl.com.