On the Town: Post-season concert at Starlight Bowl lifts hearts of audience members

“In many parts of Russia, the Middle East, and the Far East, American and British music was suppressed. But the music of Modern Talking got through. It was underground, and the recordings were mostly bootlegged, but for many people who grew up back then, in those places, it was some of the only pop music they were exposed to,” Huschmand added. “That is why these shows have such diverse audiences. It brings back a lot of good memories for them.”