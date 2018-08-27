On the Town: Kiwanis fundraiser features music through the ages

Celebrating dance music from the 1940s bandstands through the digital downloads of the 1990s, members of the Kiwanis Club of Burbank gathered to present their 21st annual gala fundraiser at Pickwick Gardens this past Saturday evening.
Prior to the evening’s dinner, entertainment and awards program, local Kiwanians and supporters mingled during a cocktail reception that included an eclectic silent auction that took up an entire room.
Among the local dignitaries out in support of the organization were state Sen. Anthony Portantino, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, Burbank Vice Mayor Sharon Springer, Councilman Bob Frutos, City Treasurer Debbie Kukta, City Clerk Zizette Mullins, and school board members Roberta Reynolds, Steve Frintner and Charlene Tabet.
Welcomed by Lisa Malm, president of the Kiwanis Club of Burbank, as well as event’s chairwoman Cynthia Faust, and her co-chair Marsha Jackson, attendees enjoyed the evening’s main event hosted by KFI AM 640 radio personality Tim Conway Jr. that honored seven Burbank students.
Four of the evening’s honorees, John Muir Middle School students Michaelangelo Salazar, Lilyan Hawrylo, Madison Clevenger and Andranik Koshkaryan, were lauded for excelling in the school’s speech and public-speaking program, which is sponsored by local Kiwanians.
The program has proved to be such a success in helping young people develop and hone public-speaking skills that it will soon be extended to Luther Burbank Middle School and Jordan Middle School.
The other trio of honorees were singers Elizabeth Mansour, Isabella Ema Meneses and Genesis Ochoa, who were participants in the “Burbank Singing Star” contest. The event is staged annually by the Kiwanis Club and the Music Junction music school.
The Kiwanis Club of Burbank has been in continuous service since its establishment in 1922. Its members provide physical, moral and financial support for dozens of community projects, events, youth groups and fundraisers throughout the year.
An all-volunteer organization, the club is the largest service organization in Burbank. Through their many projects, they strive to teach leadership, good citizenship, self-confidence, a positive work ethic, respect for others and the spirit of service to young people.
Among the many causes and programs local Kiwanians embrace are Key Clubs at five local schools, Burbank High School’s art, music and drama departments, scholarships for local students, teacher recognition programs and the aforementioned speech and music programs.
Along with Malm, Faust and Jackson, last week’s fundraiser was also made possible by the organizations vice presidents, Luis Centeno and Pam Corradi and members Gary Peterson, Thomas Engman, Cathy Hutt, Harvey Branman, David Harris, Charles Chavoor, Jim Gibson, Ron Rothacher, Pat Beuthler, Chris Gargaro, Jackie Jones, Steve Oakley, Hazel Schrefel, Linda Wiggins, Bryan Snodgrass, Kellie Lupe-Smith, Juan Guillen, Nancy Serpa, Diana Cripe, Douglas Chadwick, Caesar Milch, Wally Kendig, Joseph Terranova and Stephen Veresi.
DAVID LAURELL may be reached by email at dlaurell@aol.com or (818) 563-1007.