On the Town: Breakfast to raise funds for animal shelter volunteers raises the ‘woof’

On any typical day, while driving down West Magnolia Boulevard, it’s easy to pass the inconspicuous white building that houses the Burbank Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8310.
Last Sunday morning, however, was not a typical day as drivers slowed and craned their necks to get a better glimpse of the 12-foot-tall brown dog that sat guard in front of the otherwise nondescript structure.
If the colossal canine peaked the curiosity of motorists enough to stop and see what was going on, the clincher to cross the VFW post’s threshold was the smell of breakfast cooking and the welcoming smiles of Deborah Dodge and Christine Hatch.
For the second time this year, Dodge and Hatch staged a breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter, or VBAS.
“We did a breakfast fundraiser in May and raised over $2,000,” said Hatch as heaping plates of pancakes and eggs were presented to supporters who filled the post’s social hall.
“Because it was such a success, we decided to do it again, and our hope is to do even better than we did in May,” she added.
Among the special guests in attendance at last week’s event were Burbank animal control officer John McCullough, school board member Roberta Reynolds, and parks, recreation and community services board member Mickey DePalo, who also serves as captain of VFW Post 8310.
“Mickey donated the facility and has been great in providing us with so much help and support in making this possible,” said Dodge between calling out winning raffle numbers.
Along with VBAS members Linda Goldin, Elana Helgesen, Tammie Fagan, Wanda Soto and Bobbi Bowles, others whose support and participation made for a successful day that raised over $3,200, were Janet Diel, Joanne Lento Miller, Lynn Swanson, Berta Gonzalez, Paul McKenna, Rena Kaplan Scharch, Mike Thorpe, Dawn Griffiths, Liz Zugarazo, Juan Guillen, Parker Pennings, Sawsan Charif, Don Hooker, Ludonna Grande Loney, Jodie Lynne Panek, Jessica Kusher, Leslie Cordero Collins and Erik Reyes.
The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter is an organization run 100% by volunteers whose mission is to provide medical, social, behavioral and financial care for animals at risk, and eliminate animal homelessness in the Burbank community.
The organization conducts ongoing programs including kitten, puppy, and adult dog and cat socialization, exercise and foster programs, the Pets for Patriots program, and the Seniors for Seniors program, which encourages seniors to adopt mature pets.
For more information about becoming a VBAS member or to make a financial or in-kind donation, visit thevbas.org.
