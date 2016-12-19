Man was stabbed near police station before fatal crash at Burbank bus stop, police say

A stabbing that preceded a fatal crash on San Fernando Boulevard and Olive Avenue in Burbank happened less than a mile away from the police station and a the bus stop where a pedestrian was struck and killed, Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse said.

During a joint meeting of the Burbank City Council and police commission last Tuesday, La Chasse said the driver of the car was apparently stabbed during an incident with another driver on Dec. 9.

“There was an issue of two people that got out of their cars and had a discussion with one another, apparently got into a fight up near our police station and an individual was stabbed,” he said.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, suffered a stab wound to his chest. LaChasse said he got back into his minivan, drove off and was traveling westbound on Olive at a high rate of speed when his vehicle jumped a curb, crashed into the bus stop and killed 52-year-old Rodolfo Tan of Burbank.

LaChasse said officers have been unable to speak with the driver because he remains in critical condition. He added that the department is still looking for the person behind the stabbing and is utilizing security footage from the incident to narrow down a list of suspects.

It is still being determined what bearing, if any, the stabbing had on the crash, he said.

