Garry Marshall Theatre sign is illuminated for venue’s inaugural season

The sign at the new Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank was illuminated Thursday as the venue changes its name and artistic directors.

Formerly the Falcon Theatre, the name change occurred over the summer and the theater also switched to being a nonprofit organization.

The new artistic directors for the 130-seat theater are Joseph Leo Bwarie and Dimitri Toscas, who both have extensive theatrical experience, including productions at the former Falcon Theatre, which Marshall founded in the mid-1990s.

The inaugural season for the Garry Marshall Theatre will open with Terrance McNally’s “Master Class,” which opened Friday night, followed by the musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Next will be the West Coast premiere of Edward Albee’s “Occupant,” and the season will close with Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”

The theater is located at 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. For more information, visit garrymarshalltheatre.org.