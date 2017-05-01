On ‘Day of Action,’ Burbank teachers wear red in support of public schools

Burbank teachers wore red Monday as part of the California Teachers Assn.’s “Day of Action” in which they pledged their support for local public schools and asked residents to do the same.

Dozens of teachers gathered at George Washington Elementary School’s front entrance at 8 a.m., when Diana Abasta, president of the Burbank Teachers Assn., proclaimed that legislators “must pass a budget that makes students a priority.”

“We ask all Californians and the Burbank community to join us in pledging their support for a strong, inclusive, safe, adequately funded and innovative public education system,” Abasta said. “We need to continue to invest in our public schools and protect them from policies that threaten to dismantle public education.”

Teachers, students and administrators pose with a banner in front of George Washington Elementary School in Burbank as part of the California Teachers Assn.'s "Day of Action."

Joining her were Burbank Unified Supt. Matt Hill and the California Teachers Assn. Secretary-Treasurer David Goldberg, who addressed Washington Elementary’s educators with appreciation.

“Where our real power is, is at school sites,” Goldberg said. “You standing here today is a really nice, powerful thing to see.”

In addition to Washington, teachers on other Burbank campuses posted banners asking families and residents to write brief statements on why they love public schools.

The campaign encourages local residents “to show that our schools remain the centers of our community and that we stand united in working for policies and practices that strengthen our public schools,” Abasta said.

