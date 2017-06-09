Burbank to extend interim ordinance on accessory dwelling units

The Burbank City Council unanimously voted to extend an interim ordinance that established standards for new accessory-dwelling units, commonly known as granny flats.

The city first adopted the temporary rules on April 25 after two state laws — AB 2299 and SB 1069 — amended the regulations regarding granny flats in an attempt to address the housing shortage in California.

City staff will now have 10 months and 15 days to draft a new ordinance regarding accessory-dwelling units that best fits Burbank.

If the City Council does not adopt its own ordinance, then Burbank would have to follow state regulations.

Additional public meetings will be held throughout the process to gather more input from residents.

