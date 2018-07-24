Hollywood Burbank Airport to continue marketing campaign

While seeing its passenger numbers continue to improve each month, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is shifting into the next phase of its marketing campaign to hopefully draw in even more travelers.
The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority voted 8-0 during a meeting last week to award the branding firm Anyone Collective a $570,000 contract to enter the fourth phase of a branding program, which will revolve around an increased collaborative effort between airport officials and the company to get more passengers through the airfield’s terminals.
Anyone Collective will have until the end of fiscal year 2019 to complete its goals.
Michael Fiore, co-founder of the South Pasadena-based branding firm, said the campaign’s next step will involve his firm and airport officials working closely with airlines on marketing — whether it be print or digital ads, billboards or social-media campaigns — to get travelers to fly in and out of Hollywood Burbank instead of Los Angeles International Airport.
In addition to collaborating with airlines on their marketing materials, Anyone Collective will start directing its ads for the airport to new regions in the United States that it has not yet targeted.
During the campaign’s third phase, Anyone Collective focused on more than 30 cities throughout the country that the airlines at Hollywood Burbank fly to — including Boston, Nashville, Dallas, Minneapolis and Atlanta.
Fiore said one-minute online videos, different social-media platforms and traditional print and digital advertising will be used to attract people to a new website that Anyone Collective will be creating for the airport.
Additionally, the branding firm will develop a travel blog that will have features about traveler experiences with the airport, as well as short stories about local attractions and amenities in the area.
“We can create stories about air travel and the air-travel industry,” Fiore said. “We’ll include this airport in ways this airport could benefit [from] those stories.”
Anyone Collective officials have been working with Hollywood Burbank since 2015 to rebrand the airport to get passenger numbers up to where they were before the recession hit.
The branding firm’s first, and somewhat controversial, task was to come up with a new name and logo for the airfield. Before becoming Hollywood Burbank Airport, the airport was called Bob Hope Airport after the famed comedian.
Though the airport has taken on a new branding name, the legal name for it remains Bob Hope Airport.
During the second phase, the branding firm started developing a marketing campaign and creating an identity for the airport.
Branching from that, the third phase was the start of an advertising campaign that targeted travelers across the country.