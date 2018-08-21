Proposed flight paths at Burbank airport raise noise concerns

The FAA issued the following statement Tuesday: The FAA is proposing to update two existing routes for aircraft that depart off Runway 15 at Hollywood Burbank Airport. The purpose of the updates is to keep Burbank Runway 15 departures better separated from LAX arrivals to the south and from aircraft that are arriving to Burbank’s Runway 8. The navigation points for the proposed route updates are over the mountains south of Sherman Oaks. However, air traffic controllers would vector some aircraft off the proposed routes, just as they do today. The FAA has not completed the environmental review for the proposed route updates, and has not made a final decision on implementing them.