Hollywood Burbank Airport officials gear up for next phase of rebranding effort

Hollywood Burbank Airport will soon be gearing up to take its rebranding efforts to the next level.

David Freedman, the airport's director of business, property and administrative services, told commissioners in the operations and development committee on Tuesday that he and his staff are finalizing a few key elements for the second phase of the rebranding project.

During their Feb. 6 meeting, committee members will be reviewing the next steps of getting the airport's new name out to the public. Caltrans, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and the city of Burbank have all been contacted to change the signage on the freeways and streets to reflect Hollywood Burbank Airport instead of Bob Hope Airport, Freedman said.

This past May, the Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena Airport Authority voted to change the airfield's branding name from Bob Hope Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport as a way to attract more travelers east of the Colorado Rockies. However, the legal name of the facility remains Bob Hope Airport.

For about two years, the airport authority has been working with South Pasadena branding firm Anyone Collective to give the airport a new identity.

Michael Fiore, one of the co-founders of Anyone Collective, was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.

Along with changing the signs to have the new name, Freedman said airport officials will be working with a website design firm to update the airfield's site with a new logo, fonts and colorways that Anyone Collective has developed for them.

Freedman added that the airport will changing all of its signs once the airport authority gives the green light for the switch.

