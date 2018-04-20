Burbank officials discuss and maintain appeal fees

The increase in the city's appeals fees is fairly recent and, although the boost was significant, the totals charged are less than those required by other area municipalities. In June 2017 the city of Burbank appeal fee went from a flat rat of $130 per appeal to $1,241 if the permit is appealed to the Planning Board — roughly an 855% increase — and was raised to $1,044 if it is appealed to the City Council — about a 703% increase.