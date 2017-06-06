Hollywood Burbank Airport reports its biggest jump in passenger numbers for April

A combination of added flights by airlines and strong demand for those flights were the main reasons why Hollywood Burbank Airport reported an 18.3 % increase in passengers during April compared to the same month in 2016.

There were 392,088 passengers in April, which was 60,589 more than the previous year, said Mark Hardyment, director of transportation and environmental affairs during a Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority meeting on Monday.

In March, airport officials announced two new offerings from Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Southwest started its twice-a-week service to Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 10, which utilizes the company’s Boeing 737-700 aircraft — carrying 143 passengers. Meanwhile, Alaska started three daily flights to San Jose on March 12, in which the airline commissions its Embraer ERJ-175 planes — holding 76 passengers.

Additionally, Hardyment said that people traveling through Hollywood Burbank during spring break gave the airport a boost in passenger numbers, and also provided officials with a glimpse of what the activity during the summer months could look like.

“It’s the strongest performance that I’ve witnessed in quite some time,” Hardyment said. “I went back through the monthly reports and didn’t find one that had an 18% increase.”

Southwest, which is the largest airline at Hollywood Burbank, led the way with 291,601 passengers in April, which was 45,501 more than the previous year. United Airlines also had a good month and reported 25,914 passengers, a 5,280 bump from 2016.

Alaska had a similar gain, tallying 43,203 passengers for the month, a boost of about 5,277 over last year. Delta Air Lines also had positive change, reporting 9,486 passengers, 2,087 more than the previous year.

American Airlines reported 13,919 passengers in April, which was an increase of 1,448 over the last year. JetBlue Airways rounded off the month with 7,965 passengers, which was 996 more than in 2016.

Though there was a large jump in passenger numbers in April, parking revenue for the airport remained relatively flat, said Mary Tromp, the authority’s parking manager.

With the exception of the revenue generated by the parking structure and ride-sharing companies, the airport’s parking lots and valet services made about $1.27 million for the month, which was about $6,000 more than in 2016.

The parking structure brought in $359,282 for the month and brought the total revenue generated to about $1.63 million, Tromp said.

Ride-sharing companies continue to bolster Hollywood Burbank’s revenues. A total of $162,150 was made in April — $87,450 for 29,150 drop-off transactions and $74,700 for 24,900 pick-up transactions.

