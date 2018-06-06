Hollywood Burbank Airport reports another increase in passenger numbers

Hollywood Burbank Airport reported another increase in passengers numbers — up about 12% — during April compared to the same month last year.
The airport tallied 439,597 passengers during the month, a jump of 47,509 more than April in 2017, said Nerissa Sugars, manager of air service development for Hollywood Burbank, during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Southwest Airlines, the largest airline operating at Hollywood Burbank, reported 320,505 passengers in April, which was 28,904 more than the previous year. Southwest’s April figures nearly matched its numbers from March, in which the airline had 320,222 passengers.
Alaska Airlines also had a strong outing, reporting 55,623 passengers for the month, a jump of 12,420 over its figures from last year.
United Airlines saw its numbers bounce back in April after having a relatively flat going in March. The airline reported 31,793 passengers in April, an increase of 5,879 over the previous year.
Delta Airlines showed modest growth in April, as officials reported 10,431 passengers for the month, a boost of 945 over the same month last year. Sugars said the increase could be attributed to the airline’s new flights to and from Salt Lake City.
JetBlue Airways had a relatively flat month, with 8,167 passengers for the month, only 202 more than in 2017.
American Airlines continued its downward trend at Hollywood Burbank, reporting 13,078 passengers in April, which is down 841 compared to the previous year.
John Hatanaka, the airport’s senior deputy executive director, said American’s sliding numbers are due to the airline keeping its focus on its terminal project at Los Angeles International Airport.
Nearby airports also reported increases in their passenger numbers in April. LAX tallied 7,160,368 passengers for the month, a rise of 282,873 compared to the same month in 2017.
Ontario International Airport reported 416,320 passengers, which was 46,820 more than the previous year.
John Wayne Airport had 893,668 passengers in April, an increase of 42,499 compare to last year.
Long Beach Airport handled 348,337 passengers during the month, a hike of 29,162 more than in 2017.
After seeing its passenger numbers go up for more than a year, Hollywood Burbank officials were finally able to say that their parking revenue is starting to trend upward.
Denis Carvill, deputy executive director of operations for the airport, said total parking revenue was roughly $1.8 million in April, about $200,000 more than the previous year.
Additionally, revenue collected from ride-sharing companies also increased for the month.
Mike Duong, the airport’s senior manager of business and compliance, said Hollywood Burbank brought in $236,151 in April, which was $74,001 more than the same month last year.