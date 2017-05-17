Pair eludes police in armed robbery investigation

Burbank police are on the lookout for two men wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Burbank Police Department received word of a man with a gun near Magnolia Boulevard and Brighton Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man and a woman who said they were victims of an armed robbery, according to Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green.

Green said the two were in a car parked in an alley near 2400 W. Magnolia Blvd. when two men approached the vehicle.

“The suspects, described by the victims as African-American wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts, were armed with at least one handgun and robbed the victims of jewelry,” Green said. “In the process, the female was thrown to the ground.”

The men fled down Magnolia Boulevard toward Clark Avenue, and police set up a perimeter around the area.

Air and K-9 units were called in, and a home-to-home search was conducted, according to Green.

Police were unable to locate the pair, and the investigation is ongoing.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc