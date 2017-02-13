latimes.com
Live updates: Flooding threat at Oroville Dam eases slightly but evacuations remain in place
Burbank man attacked officer after exposing himself to father and son, police say

Andy Nguyen
A Burbank man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a police officer Saturday night after he had already reportedly exposed himself to a father and son earlier in the evening, authorities said.

Jonas Borcherding, 20, was confronted by the man and his 10-year-old son shortly before 8 p.m. after he was found loitering near their home in the 500 block of East Cedar Avenue, according to Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green.

Borcherding allegedly proceeded to expose himself and yell profanities at them, Green said.

He was eventually placed under arrest.

“While in custody, Borcherding assaulted a female police officer by biting her on the arm,” Green said.

Borcherding was also booked on suspicion of indecent exposure and child endangerment.

