ATF holds firearms showcase, demonstration

Members of the media were invited to a gun-range day hosted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives earlier this month to learn about firearms and the challenges the federal agency faces when investigating gun crimes.
The event was hosted at the Angeles Shooting Ranges in Lake View Terrace and was attended by television actors, producers and writers, in addition to the news media.
Several types of firearms recovered by ATF agents were put on display during the event, including a belt buckle with a built-in pistol, a knife that could fire bullets and a pistol with a built-in silencer.
ATF agents also provided an overview of a bullet database they maintain called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN. The database is a collection of bullet casings recovered from crime scenes across the United States.
Used casings have distinctive markings from the gun they were fired from, similar to a fingerprint, according to authorities. Investigators can check the database to see if the casings recovered from a crime scene were fired from a gun that may have been used in another crime.
Through the database, one weapon could theoretically be linked to crimes across several cities and states.
Authorities also talked about "ghost guns," untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home.
Guests invited to the event also had the opportunity to use several firearms at the range during a live fire session.
