Glendale man used explosives to rob ATMs, police say

Burbank police are saying a Glendale man is responsible for using explosives in an attempt to rob a pair of ATMs.

On April 8, officers were called to Magnolia Car Wash around 4:20 a.m. after receiving word of a possible explosion. Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the officers found an ATM at the business that was heavily damaged.

“A closer inspection of the ATM suggested that some type of explosive was used in an attempt to steal money from the machine,” Green said.

Security camera footage captured a vehicle leaving the car wash and officers were able to identify 35-year-old Yakov Rozenoyer as its owner. Green said Rozenoyer was also a suspect in another ATM explosion in Los Angeles that occurred a week prior to the Burbank incident.

Rozenoyer was arrested several days later after being detained in Eagle Rock for an unrelated crime. He had burn marks on his hands and evidence linking him to the explosions was found in his car, according to Green.

He has since been charged with two counts of possessing and exploding a destructive/explosive device, two counts of felony vandalism, and one count of burglary by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Rozenoyer remains detained in lieu of $500,000 bail.

