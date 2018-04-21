Man attempts to rob bank using pellet gun, Burbank police say

Burbank police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank late Friday afternoon.
The robbery attempt occurred sometime before 4 p.m. at the U.S. Bank at 1720 W. Olive Ave. The man attempted to rob the bank using a BB gun, according to the Burbank Police Department.
He was last seen running westbound from the area. It's unknown if he was able to get away with any money.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, unshaven and wearing black or dark baggy pants.
