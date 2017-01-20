Trio arrested after attempted burglary at Burbank home

An attempted burglary was reported from a Burbank neighborhood late Wednesday evening after a woman said someone tried to force their way into her home.

Burbank Police Sgt. Claudio Losacco said the woman was alone in her home in the 3000 block of N. Naomi Street around 10 p.m. when someone started to repeatedly ring her doorbell, which was then followed by loud knocking.

“The resident could see someone was at her front door shining a light into her home,” Losacco said. “She then heard her side gate, which leads to the backyard, being tampered with … the resident called 911.”

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Two people fled from the home and into a nearby idling vehicle just before officers arrived, according to Losacco.

Police subsequently pull over the car and detained its three occupants, all Los Angeles residents.

They are 25-year-old Destiny Trotter, 23-year-old Donald Trotter and 21-year-old Daven Trotter.

Losacco said it’s currently unclear how the three are related to one another.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc