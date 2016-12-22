Times Community News Burbank Leader News

Burbank men arrested after witness reportedly spots them attempting to break into apartment

Andy Nguyen
Two Burbank men were arrested on suspicion of trying to break into an apartment building last Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. a witness spotted the men in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Providencia Avenue, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Claudio Losacco. One of the men was acting as a lookout while the other was using a trash can in an attempt to reach a balcony.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the men who were leaving the area. They were identified as 19-year-old Mahdi Motagian and 20-year-old Bryan DeLeon.

Losacco said they were booked for prowling and attempted burglary.

