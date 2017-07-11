Burbank man fights back against armed home invaders, police say

A Burbank homeowner reportedly fought off armed home invaders Saturday evening, according to police.

The man, who is in his 60s, was in the garage of his home in the 3600 block of Viewcrest Drive with several friends when three masked people approached the residence sometime around 10:25 p.m.

The three were armed with guns, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department.

“There was a brief struggle between the suspects and victim, at which point all three suspects ran to a nearby vehicle and fled,” Green said.

The homeowner suffered only a minor facial injury in the struggle, and no property was reported stolen, according to Green.

The getaway vehicle is described as a dark colored, four-door sedan.

The incident remains under investigation.

