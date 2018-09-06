Man escapes from would-be carjacker in Burbank, police say

Burbank police say a man was the alleged victim of an attempted robbery and carjacking on Tuesday.
The man had exited his car in the 2100 block of North Frederic Street around 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown person, who reportedly pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, according to Sgt. Derek Green, spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.
The man then jumped back into his car and sped away, Green said.
The would-be carjacker is described as a Latino in his 20s with a shaved head. He was seen exiting a dark-colored sedan prior to the incident, according to Green.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3000.