Man surrenders to Burbank police after allegedly attempting to rob a 7-Eleven at gunpoint

A North Hollywood man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after reportedly trying to rob a Burbank 7-Eleven at gunpoint.
Bismark Rivera-Gonzalez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and carrying a concealed firearm.
The incident began around 3:30 a.m. when a man walked into the store at 3227 N. Glenoaks Blvd, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department.
The man reportedly flashed a handgun tucked into his waistband at customers and a store clerk, Green said.
While carrying several pieces of merchandise, the man walked up to the clerk and pointed the gun toward the employee and began to open packages.
“One of the packages he allegedly opened was a phone charging cable … he used his teeth to open it and put the cable into his pocket at one point,” he said.
Green also said the man did not make any verbal demands to the clerk, but his demeanor and actions were enough to suggest that he was robbing the store.
Several customers were able to leave the store unharmed, with one of them calling police to report the incident.
Officers soon arrived and were able to get the man to put down his weapon and leave the store, according to Green.
He was taken into custody and identified as Rivera-Gonzalez.
Police also recovered a handgun from the store.
Green said a motivation for the robbery is not known and that the incident remains under investigation.
In addition to being charged for the attempted robbery, Rivera-Gonzalez also had an outstanding arrest warrant for public intoxication.
He is currently out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.