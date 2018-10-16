August sees nearly half a million passengers travel through Hollywood Burbank Airport

Hollywood Burbank Airport ended its summer with its highest number of passengers in a month so far this year.
The airport tallied 463,653 passengers during August, up 43,885 passengers over the same period in 2017, said Denis Carvill, deputy executive director of operations, during a meeting Monday of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority.
Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at Hollywood Burbank, reported 329,204 passengers in the final full month of the summer, having served 21,256 more than in August last year.
Additionally, Alaska Airlines continues to see its numbers improve, as it reported 63,239 passengers in August. That is 16,348 more than it had in 2017.
After starting the year with passenger numbers below its 2017 figures, American Airlines has now had its fourth month of growth. The airline reported 13,358 passengers, which was 2,154 more than last year.
Other airports in the Southern California region also fared well in August. Los Angeles International Airport reported 8,137,410 passengers, an increase of 207,307 over the previous year.
Ontario International Airport also had gains for the month, reporting 458,029 passengers. That is 70,678 more compared to 2017.
John Wayne Airport saw 991,112 passengers in August, which was up by 56,597 over last year.
Long Beach Airport had 350,286 passengers, a hike of 33,995 over the previous year.
As passenger numbers improve at Hollywood Burbank, so does its parking revenue. Carvill said the airport’s lots and valet service generated a total of $1,809,780 for the month. That’s a $69,443 jump compared to last year.
In addition to that, the airport received $273,240 from ride-sharing companies, such as Lyft or Uber, an increase of $64,614 over last year.