Glendale woman identified as pedestrian fatally struck in Burbank train collision

The Burbank Police Department has released the name of a 34-year-old Glendale woman who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Thursday evening.

Lydia Savadjian was struck and killed by a train traveling along the Antelope Valley Line 225 to Lancaster shortly before 8 p.m. Chris Gutierrez, a spokesman for Metrolink, said the collision occurred about a half-mile south of the Downtown Burbank station.

According to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green, an engineer spotted Savadjian sitting on the tracks and sounded the train’s horn to warn her. Green said surveillance footage showed the woman responding to the sound and aware of the train’s approach.

“She does realize the train is approaching and starts to get out of the way, but doesn’t get out of the way in time,” he said.

The collision did not occur at a railroad crossing, and Green said it’s unknown if the woman’s actions were done deliberately or not.

He also said it's not known if drugs or alcohol had a role in the woman's death.

Approximately 125 passengers were on the train, according to Gutierrez. No injuries were reported.

Service on the line was halted, Gutierrez said, leading Metrolink to evacuate passengers from the train and helped provide commuters alternative transportation out of the area.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

UPDATES:

Oct. 27, 9:15 a.m.: This article was updated with the identity of the woman struck and killed by the train.

Oct. 27, 1:20 p.m.: This article was updated with information on footage of the incident leading up to the collision.

This article was originally published on Oct. 26 at 9:30 p.m.