Burbank student performs at the Wiltern

Three months after joining a band made up of high school students who live across Los Angeles, John Burroughs High student Kt Harms took the stage at the Wiltern last Thursday night.

The performance before hundreds of people was probably the largest crowd Kt has played in front of since she started playing bass four years ago.

“The adrenaline definitely kicked in,” she said.

Since she was 8 years old, Kt has played the piano, and she picked up the trumpet in middle school.

The high school junior was part of Burroughs’ marching band and jazz ensemble for two years before she decided this academic year to focus more of her time on writing music.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

John Burroughs High School student Kt Harms performs bass at the Wiltern with the band, HVNTED. Courtesy of Aubrey Harms John Burroughs High School student Kt Harms performs bass at the Wiltern with the band, HVNTED. John Burroughs High School student Kt Harms performs bass at the Wiltern with the band, HVNTED. (Courtesy of Aubrey Harms)

She learned how to play bass after taking lessons at the Burbank Music Academy, where she also works as a band coach.

“It’s definitely my favorite instrument to play. It comes the most naturally to me,” she said.

Her mentors at the academy encouraged her to audition to join the band HVNTED, pronounced, “Hunted.”

The pop punk group formed about two years ago, and its members mostly play original songs, Kt said.

The Hollywood-based House of Blues Music Forward Foundation helped the band land the gig at the Wiltern and has connected its members with music industry professionals.

Kt said she wants to continue to pursue a music career, whether through writing, performing or both.

“Music is my passion, and so whatever I way I can do that… it’s always the best thing I could be doing,” she said.

kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan