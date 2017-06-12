Authorities nab suspected ‘Dual Valley Bandit’ during Pasadena bank robbery

A man allegedly behind multiple bank robberies in the Southland, including one in Burbank, was arrested Saturday afternoon after reportedly trying to rob another bank, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Pasadena police officers responded to an armed robbery shortly before 4 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank at 3701 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Police arrested Shownee Smith, a 41-year-old Pasadena resident, as he was exiting the building.

Pasadena Police Lt. John Luna said Smith was in possession of a shotgun and a bag of money.

Smith is believed to be the man authorities dubbed the Dual Valley Bandit, who is said to be responsible for several bank robberies in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Authorities suspect Smith of first robbing a pair of banks in Burbank and South Pasadena on May 15 before going on to rob three more — one in North Hollywood, another in Woodland Hills and another in Tarzana — several days later. According to Luna, Smith is possibly connected with 10 additional bank robberies in Los Angeles County.

Each of the robberies involved a man handing a note to a bank teller that demanded cash or else he would harm people in the building. It’s unknown how much money was stolen during the robberies, which remain under investigation and have involved police departments in Burbank, Los Angeles, Pasadena and South Pasadena as well as the FBI.

Anyone with information may call the FBI at (888) 226-8443.

