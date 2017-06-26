Suspected Dual Valley Bandit charged in federal court for serial bank robberies

A Pasadena man was indicted in federal court Friday for allegedly committing a series of bank robberies across the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, including one in Burbank, authorities said.

Shownee Shon Smith, 41, was charged with five counts of robbing a bank, one count of committing an armed bank robbery and a single count of brandishing a firearm. The U.S. attorney’s office and FBI have accused him of being the so-called Dual Valley Bandit, who is said to be responsible for a string of bank robberies committed late last month and earlier this month.

On May 15, federal officials said Smith allegedly robbed a U.S. Bank in Burbank and a Wells Fargo in South Pasadena. He then went on to rob banks in Tarzana, Woodland Hills and North Hollywood several days later.

In each of the robberies, Smith reportedly gave a note to bank employees demanding cash or else he would harm people in the bank, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

On June 10, Smith was arrested at a Wells Fargo in South Pasadena after employees reported an armed robbery in progress.

In a criminal complaint filed June 14 in federal court, FBI special agent Catherine Moore said officers from the Pasadena Police Department allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun from Smith as well as $4,062 in cash.

“Smith said that he robbed the bank because he was in debt,” Moore said. “He had lost his home and business due to money problems, and his landlord was going to evict him.”

According to the complaint, Smith confessed to officers that he committed the robberies and admitted to being the Dual Valley Bandit — identifying himself as the person in a wanted flier released by the FBI.

In the Burbank robbery, Moore said Smith reportedly made away with $700 and used his wife’s car to commit the crime.

He also confessed that he tried to commit several other robberies in Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks and Encino, but did not get away with any money.

The five bank-robbery charges filed against Smith each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and the armed robbery charge carries a maximum of 25 years. Meanwhile, there’s a mandatory seven-year sentence if Smith is found guilty of brandishing a firearm.

He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned July 5.

