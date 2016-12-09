Authorities on the lookout for bank robbery suspect

Burbank police are searching for a woman who reportedly robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank located at 1750 W. Olive Ave., according to Burbank police Sgt. Claudio Losacco.

The woman handed a note to a bank teller demanding money, he added. The note mentioned the alleged robber had a gun, but no weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

The woman then fled on foot southbound on Orchard Drive from Olive Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI said an attempted bank robbery occurred recently at a Bank of America branch in Los Angeles, and Burbank police are working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI to determine if the two incidents are related.

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI, said the notes handed to the tellers and the suspect's description are similar in both cases.

The woman was described as Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 and weighing about 110 pounds.

She can be seen in security footage wearing a gray, long-sleeved sweater, gray pants, black shoes, thick rimmed classes and an aqua blue scarf covering her head.

Although described as a woman, Eimiller said authorities are not ruling anything out.

"The teller did describe the suspect as a woman, but based on the photos, there was some discussion of whether or not it could've been a male disguised as a woman," she said.

Anyone with information may contact police at (818) 238-3210 or the FBI at (888) 226-8443.

