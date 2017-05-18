Police searching for man who robbed two banks less than an hour apart

The Burbank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of robbing two banks on Monday.

At around 4:20 p.m., a man walked into the U.S. Bank on West Olive Avenue in Burbank and handed a note to a teller, demanding money. The note also stated the man would harm people in the bank if his demand wasn’t met, according to Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green.

“Fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the bank teller provided the suspect with the money,” Green said. “The suspect then exited the bank on foot and possibly entered a Ford Flex parked nearby.”

About 45 minutes later, the same man robbed a bank in South Pasadena, using a similar note, according to surveillance footage from both banks.

Courtesy of Burbank Police Department After reportedly robbing a bank in Burbank, police say the suspect got into a black Ford Flex and robbed a second one in South Pasadena about 45 minutes later.

Green declined to say how much money was stolen from the banks.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10, weighing about 200 pounds and wearing a gray baseball hat, white long-sleeved shirt and aviator-style sunglasses. He was possibly of Armenian descent, according to police.

The suspected getaway vehicle is described as a black Ford Flex with a silver roof and rear aluminum paneling.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3210. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

