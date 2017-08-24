Burbank man implicates himself in attempted bank robbery

A Burbank man was charged with attempting to rob a local branch of Bank of America last Thursday, according to police.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged 54-year-old Mark Logan with one count each of attempted robbery, resisting arrest using force or violence, reckless driving and obstructing police. The charges stem from an attempted robbery at the Bank of America located at 3400 W. Magnolia Blvd.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said a man entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. The note stated that he was armed with a gun.

Green said the teller walked away from the man after being given the note.

Without presenting a gun, the would-be robber then fled the area empty-handed.

Although the man could not be located, he was caught on camera. Through the footage, Green said detectives were able to recognize the suspect as the same man they encountered several hours earlier during an unrelated incident in the city.

The next morning, officers pulled over a reckless driver near Burbank Boulevard and Mariposa Street. Behind the wheel was Logan, the man detectives recognized from the security footage, according to Green.

“While detained, Logan behaved erratically,” Green said in a statement. “He was uncooperative and kicked a Burbank police officer.”

Logan allegedly made statements while in custody that implicated himself in the attempted robbery, Green said.

He is currently being held without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5.

