Burbank police on the lookout for woman who allegedly robbed a bank

Burbank police are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m., a woman wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt robbed the U.S. Bank located inside the Pavilions Supermarket at 1110 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank.

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the woman, who was reportedly armed with a gun, fled from the area on foot.

"At this time, the loss is an undetermined amount of cash," he said.

The robbery is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (818) 238-3000.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc