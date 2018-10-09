Education organization plans to say ‘hi,’ again, with wine

While the Burbank Educational Foundation doesn’t hold many formal events, the group is planning to host a Fall Wine Night on Thursday in an effort to draw in local residents and share information about its mission and the successes it’s had in the community.
The small, all-volunteer foundation will host the mixer from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Urban Press Winery, 316 N. San Fernando Blvd., with proceeds to be used for future projects and scholarships.
“We’re hoping the Burbank community will come hang out with us, and we’ll get to tell everyone about the foundation,” said Amy Kamm, the organization’s vice president of communications. “We want people to know we’re still here, and we want to get our goals and purpose out there and get our name back out there.”
She added: “We have not had an event like this that I’m aware of, so this is something brand new for us.”
The foundation, which was established in 1982, dedicates its efforts to supporting Burbank Unified science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, projects along with STEAM (STEM plus art) programs.
In January, the foundation awarded $10,000 in grants to district teachers, while the process of selecting a new batch of recipients for 2019 is underway.
“We communicate well with the school district staff and the superintendent,” Kamm said, referring to Supt. Matt Hill. “We’re very committed to putting our energy and raising funds to back projects that are important to the school district.”
Thursday’s soiree is one of a few events the foundation hopes to have this school year.
“We had a golf tournament a couple of years back, and what I like about our group is that’s we’re looking to see what works. We’re throwing a few things at the wall to see what sticks,” Kamm said. “This event is meant to be fun and more of a meet-and-greet with our community than anything else. We just want to say hello again.”
Tickets are $25 for general admission, which includes a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres, while $50 provides a VIP experience that includes two glasses of wine, wine barrel tasting, access to the VIP lounge and additional food.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at befgives.org, and they can also be purchased at the door.