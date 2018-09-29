Residents upset with closure of after-school program

Several local residents voiced their opposition recently to a decision by the Burbank Housing Corp. to close its after-school facilities.
They spoke during a Burbank City Council meeting on Tuesday to tell officials that the nonprofit’s student facilities — Catalina Activity Center, Elmwood Achievement Center, Peyton-Grismer Activity Center and Verdugo Activity Center — had been shut down without any prior notice.
As of Friday, the nonprofit removed traces of its free after-school program, called BHC Scholars, from its website. Additionally, the website for the program was modified to just read “Under Construction.”
Resident Rafael Barrero, whose daughter attended the Catalina Activity Center at 2321 N. Catalina St., said the facility offered a lotof good education and mentorship programs for students to help expand on what they learn during the school year.
“It’s sort of a leadership and educational foundation that’s been created to support kids who may not have moms or dads who can help with homework or even just families who need help with studies,” he said.
Sandra Ocheaga, a former employee of the Elmwood Achievement Center, told council members that the centers gave children, especially those with special needs, a place where they could be heard and receive one-on-one tutoring.
“It was a special place,” she said. “Special-needs kids felt comfortable there because they felt that respect — and not just from adults but from their peers. I felt like we were creating wonderful community members.”
Chris Welker, vice president of the Burbank Housing Corp.’s board of directors, said she and her colleagues unanimously voted during their previous meeting to shutter the facilities after a lengthy discussion.
She added that the board had a difficult time balancing the dwindling use of the after-school programs and the rising costs to keep the centers operating.
“As you who are in the same situation and bound to be fiscally responsible, so are we,” Welker said. “It’s evident that we did not expect questions about our board actions that would create this level of interest, and for that, our board takes absolute responsibility.”
Ruth Martinez-Baenen, a board member for the nonprofit, added that letters were sent to each family involved with the centers and no calls were received afterward.
To address why the decision was made, Welker said Judith Arandes, executive director of the Burbank Housing Corp., will be creating a report detailing the reasons why the board decided to close the after-school centers.
Arandes was not available for an interview on Friday.